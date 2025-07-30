Kavya Maran, Sanjiv Goenka and other new team owners expressed their thoughts on investing in The Hundred, ahead of the 2025 edition. The unique 100-ball competition organised by the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) started in 2021 and it grew in popularity over the years. The Hundred 2025 is going to witness new team owners, four of whom are from the IPL. The Hundred shared a video welcoming their new partners. Kavya Maran, the Head of Sports at Sun TV Network, who is the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad and now the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, opened up on investing in the tournament. "England has always been a cricketing powerhouse, so when they opened up for investment, it was an obvious choice to be part of their cricketing legacy. Sanjiv Goenka, Lucknow Super Giants' owner whose company, the RPSG group, owns a 70% stake in Manchester Originals, added, "Owning a team and investing in the sport in England is a matter of pride, privilege and an opportunity." The Hundred 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of Men's and Women's Teams for Fifth Edition of 100-Ball Cricket Competition.

The Hundred Welcomes Its New Partners

A warm welcome to our new team partners! 🩷 #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/pBkPia5jsw — The Hundred (@thehundred) July 30, 2025

