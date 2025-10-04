Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants owner Dr. Sanjiv Goenka has wished the LSG captain Rishabh Pant. Rishabh Pant was born on October 4, 1997 and is celebrating his 28th birthday today in 2025. India national cricket team star wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant has been a part of LSG since IPL 2025, and he is the skipper of the side. The player was signed by LSG for a prize of 27 crores INR, the highest paid for any player in history of IPL. In IPL 2025, he played 14 matches for LSG, scoring 269 runs. In his wish, Sanjiv Goenka wrote, "Happy birthday, skip! You’re a rockstar, stay that way", tagging Rishabh Pant, and posting a picture with him. Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant! Fans Wish Star Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter As He Turns 28.

Sanjiv Goenka Wishes Rishabh Pant

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)