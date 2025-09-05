South Africa national cricket team star batter Matthew Breetzke created history as he became the first player to register 50+ scores in each of his first five ODI innings. Matthew Breetzke accomplished this historic feat during his side's second ODI against the England national cricket team at Lord's on Thursday. Recently, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka wrote a special message for the Proteas star on his X handle. Sanjiv Goenka wrote, "Matthew Breetzke breezes into the record books. The first player in ODI history to score fifty-plus in each of his first five matches, a stunning display of consistency. Well done Matty!" South Africa Register First ODI Series Win in England Since 1998; Matthew Breetzke, Bowlers Shine as Proteas Clinch Victory ENG vs SA 2nd ODI 2025, Take 2-0 Lead.

LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Hails Matthew Breetzke

Matthew Breetzke breezes into the record books. The first player in ODI history to score fifty-plus in each of his first five matches, a stunning display of consistency. Well done Matty! #LSG #DSG pic.twitter.com/PuwE5VSCfK — Dr. Sanjiv Goenka (@DrSanjivGoenka) September 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)