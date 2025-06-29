Keshav Maharaj, who is acting as the stand-in captain of South Africa for the ongoing Test series with Zimbabwe, registered an unique milestone during the first Test at Bulawayo. Maharaj dismissed the opposition captain Craig Ervine stumped and with it, he achieved the feat of scalping 200 Test wickets. Maharaj is the first spinner in the history of South Africa to scalp 200 Test wickets. It is a golden feather in a successful cap for him. 'In Hanuman I Trust' Keshav Maharaj Shows His Spiritual Belief As He Poses With Test Mace After Winning ICC WTC 2025 Title With South Africa (See Post).

Keshav Maharaj Becomes First South African Spinner to Scalp 200 Test Wickets

HISTORY MADE! 🙌🔥 Keshav Maharaj claims his 200th Test wicket, the very first South African spinner to reach this milestone 🏏. A monumental milestone for our world-class left-arm spinner, written into the history books with pride and passion! 🇿🇦💪 This one’s for the ages,… pic.twitter.com/RrIOLOrc8v — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) June 29, 2025

