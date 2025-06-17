South Africa won the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 title by beating Australia in the final at the Lord's. It was a strong performance from them as they finally broke the curse of not winning an ICC trophy since 1998. After the match, South Africa cricketer Keshav Maharaj broke down in tears while giving the post-match interview. Two days later, he shared a post on Instagram with a picture where he posed with the Test mace in and also showed his spiritual belief with the caption 'In Hanuman I Trust'. Fans loved he his belief worked and made the post viral on social media. Keshav Maharaj Breaks Down In Tears While Talking To Graeme Smith After South Africa's ICC WTC 2025 Title Victory (Watch Video).

Keshav Maharaj Shows His Spiritual Belief

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keshav Maharaj (@keshavmaharaj16)

