Khaleel Ahmed has replaced Sarfaraz Khan as Delhi Capitals' Impact Player in their IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 4. The left-arm pacer was part of Delhi Capitals' playing XI in their last match but has come on as a substitute player in this contest. He replaces Sarfaraz, who 30 runs off 34 deliveries as Delhi Capitals scored 162/8 in the first innings. Rishabh Pant Attends Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Pics Go Viral.

Khaleel Ahmed Becomes Delhi Capitals' Impact Player Against Gujarat Titans

Khaleel Ahmed has replaced Sarfaraz Khan as an impact player. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 4, 2023

