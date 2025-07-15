Both the India men's and women's cricket team is currently in London. As Indian men's cricket team finished the Test match at Lord's under captain Shubman Gill, Indian women's team was playing in the T20I series against England and now will feature in the ODI series. Ahead of that, King Charles III invited and met with the players and support staff from both teams and also posed with them for a picture at the St James Palace in London. Cricket at Olympics 2028: Schedule, Format, Teams and All You Need To Know About Cricket at LA28.

King Charles III Meets Team India Men's and Women's Cricketers and Support Staff

#WATCH | The United Kingdom: King Charles III pose with the players of the Indian Men's and Women's Cricket team, the coach, staff members and BCCI officials, at St. James's Palace in London. pic.twitter.com/YRhQPcXvuw — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2025

