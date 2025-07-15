Cricket at Olympics 2028: The Paris Olympics 2024 ended up being a very successful sporting event and with it, the preparations have started for the next Olympic games, which will be hosted at Los Angeles, USA in 2028. During the LA Olympics 2028, fans will be able to witness several new games that has been approved by IOC and will be added in the programme. They are cricket, softball, flag football, lacrosse and squash. The IOC also announced that the compound mixed team event will be added to the archery programme in Los Angeles. Alongside Squash and Compound Archery, Cricket is one of the biggest hopes of India to win a medal and specially gold medal in the LA Olympics 2028. Olympics Cricket 2028 Schedule: LA28 Cricket Matches To Begin on July 12, Medal Games Scheduled for July 20 and 29.

Cricket’s inclusion at LA28 follows a growing trend of the sport making an appearance at different multi-sport events. A men’s cricket tournament was held at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur while the women’s game made its CWG debut at Birmingham 2022. Both men’s and women’s cricket tournaments, played in the popular T20 format, were part of the Asian Games in 2010, 2014 and 2023. Eight teams participated at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games while at the Hangzhou Asian Games, 14 teams competed in the men’s event while nine played the women’s competition.

Earlier, it was confirmed that six teams will be competing in each of the men’s and women’s tournaments. A total of 90 athlete quotas have been allocated for each gender, allowing every team to name a 15-member squad. With cricket set to make an appearance in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028, it is a proud moment for the sport and the event can open up new opportunities for the Sport globally. Hence, fans are eager to know more about Cricket at LA28. Fans will get all the information including the schedule, venue, participants, formats here.

Competition Dates

The Olympics Games will begin in Los Angeles from July 14, Friday to July 30, Sunday. Fans will get to see two weeks of sporting festivites and exciting action. The cricket event will start from July 12. Just like other team events like football, cricket will have an earlier start and the final will be played on July 29.

Venue

All the cricket matches of the LA Olympics 2028 will be held at the Fairgrounds Stadium, a temporary, purpose-built venue in the city of Pomona, about 50 KM from Los Angeles. The Fairgrounds Stadium, officially known as Fairplex, is a nearly 500-acre complex that has hosted the LA County Fair since 1922 and regularly serves as a venue for concerts, trade shows, sporting events, and cultural gatherings.

Format

Cricket in LA Olympics 2028 will be hosted in the T20 format. It is a very popular format of the game, is manageable in terms of time because of the short length of the matches and being fast-paced the format brings more excitement and thrill for the fans.

Competition Format

Six teams will participate in the upcoming cricket event at the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. They are expected to be divided into two groups and the group champions and runner-up will advance in the semifinals. There will be a gold medal match between the winners of semifinals, while the losers of the semifinal will face-off for a bronze medal game.

Teams

Six teams will feature in the upcoming cricket event at the LA Olympics 2025. Except the hosts USA, who will secure an automatic qualification. The rest five teams who will feature in the LA Olympics are yet to be confirmed. The likes of India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies will be the favourites for the remaining five spots.

Match Schedule

Although the cricket event will start from July 12, there are no matches scheduled on July 14 and July 21. Most of the matchdays will be double headers, with the games starting from 9:30 PM and 7:00 AM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). The full schedule with teams and match timings will be released when the teams qualify and the organisers will have the final set of teams.

Medal Matches

According to the released schedule of the LA Olympics 2028 by the IOC, the medal matches will be hosted on July 20 and July 29. It is expected that July 20 will host the bronze medal match while the final will be played on July 29. Although it is yet to be confirmed and fans will have to wait for the full schedule.

Qualification Criteria

There are 12 full member nations under ICC and 96 associate members. The full members are India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka. Ireland, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe. Given that six teams will participate and USA has been confirmed as one of them. The rest of these teams will undergo a qualifier to determine the remaining five teams. The qualification can also be dependent upon the rankings of the teams. Although nothing is confirmed as of yet.

