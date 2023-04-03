When Venkatesh Iyer first arrived in the scene, taking apart bowlers in the IPL 2021, fans went ecstatic and compared him with WWE fighter making a late entry and winning the Royal Rumble. It was not far fetched aas Venkatesh is a big fan of WWE and after Roman Reign's clinched the title in the Wrestlemania, he celebrated the win in the iconic way. In a video shared by the official twitter handle of Kolkata Knight Riders, the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder was spotted enjoying the moment of victory of Roman Reigns' with the caption "Part of the Tribe".

Venkatesh Iyer Celebrates Roman Reigns' Victory

