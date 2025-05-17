Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) became the fourth team to be eliminated from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after their must-win game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was abandoned due to persistent rain on Saturday. The defending champions have one match left, and they can reach a maximum of 14 points. With the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match remaining, one team can reach 15 points, which means Kolkata has been out from the tournament. Earlier, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad were eliminated from the ongoing tournament. The Rajat Patidar-led RCB, on the other hand, jumped to the top spot with 17 points to their name. The Bengaluru-based franchise needs a win to reach the playoffs. Nature’s Tribute to Virat Kohli! White Birds Spotted Flying Over M Chinnaswamy Stadium Ahead of RCB vs KKK IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

KKR out of IPL 2025 Play-Off Race

