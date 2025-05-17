As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resumed after a week, many fans were spotted donning Virat Kohli's iconic Test jersey during the RCB vs KKR match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 17. This is because the fans have decided to pay tribute to the Indian legend, who announced his retirement from the longest format on May 12. Meanwhile, as fans wait for the rain to stop completely in Bengaluru, a video has gone viral on social media where some white birds were spotted flying over the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Many fans believed that nature is paying tribute to former Indian captain Kohli following his retirement from Tests. Here are some of the viral reactions. Why Fans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru are Wearing Virat Kohli's Test Jersey During RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match? Know Reason.

Beautiful Sight

Nature’s Tribute to Virat Kohli!

-Clouds crying -White pigeons flying over Chinnaswamy -Fans wearing white jerseys in the stands What a tribute King Kohli is getting at the moment 🫡🤍 pic.twitter.com/mL3xpjiYx6 — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) May 17, 2025

White Birds Flying Over M Chinnaswamy Stadium

🚨White pigeons🕊️ flying above Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB vs KKR pic.twitter.com/7mEeALenA8 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 17, 2025

Crazy Scenes

Crazy scenes at Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru! Even nature's turned up in white—paying tribute to King Kohli. When it's Virat Kohli, even the skies know who's boss.#RCBvsKKR #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/YQJJFsOfnX — Priyanshu Verma (@iPriyanshVerma) May 17, 2025

