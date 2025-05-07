Kolkata Knight Riders launched a special campaign to honor extraordinary women through their 'Shahoshi Rani' initiative during the IPL 2025 season. Forty 'Shahoshi Ranis', who are extraordinary women, demonstrating remarkable bravery, resilience, and determination in overcoming challenge, attended KKR's practice session before the CSK match, interacting with players and co-owner Juhi Chawla. As a mark of honour for them, KKR cricketers donned special practice kits with the names of the 'Shahoshi Ranis' on them. It was a heart-winning gesture from KKR amid IPL 2025. IPL 2025: Indian Premier League To Go on Normally Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions, Says BCCI Source.

KKR Promotes Women Empowerment Through 'Shahoshi Rani' Initiative

"I'm very happy that KKR has taken the #ShahoshiRani initiative to help so many of them. Some are training to be beauticians, some are taking classes in tailoring, others are playing football... This will help them rise in society, and give a better life to their near and dear… pic.twitter.com/X9aqgSG4PL — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 7, 2025

