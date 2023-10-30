Team India wicketkeeper KL Rahul made history at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 by becoming the first player to earn "Fielder of the Day Medal" twice. The winner was revealed in a fun lightshow where his name and jersey number 'KL Rahul 1" was illuminated on the stands as the rest of the stadium's light was completely turned off. In the 100-run victory over England in Lucknow, he was outstanding behind the stumps and stopped a few boundaries on the leg side with his brilliantly timed efforts. Thus far, the winners of the award are Shardul Thakur, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer. Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Help India Beat England by 100 Runs, Make It Six Wins in Six Matches at ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

KL Rahul Wins Second 'Fielder of the Day Medal' for Brilliant Performance Behind Stumps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)