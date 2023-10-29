Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 29: Indian Pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami led the demolition of England, beating the defending champions by 100 runs in their ICC Cricket World Cup match at Lucknow on Sunday. With this, India is at the top with six wins in six matches and has 12 points. England is at the bottom with one win and five losses in six matches. In the chase of 230, England started off decently, with openers Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow hitting some attacking shots to put pressure on the Indians. However, pacer Jasprit Bumrah turned the game on its head with a two-wicket over, cleaning up Malan for just 14 and trapping Joe Root leg-before-wicket for a gold duck. England was 30/2 in 5 overs. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Closes In on Record for Hitting Most ODI Sixes in a Calendar Year.

Mohammed Shami took the attack up a notch, castling Ben Stokes' stumps for a 10-ball duck after a well-planned set-up and removing Bairstow for just 14. England was 39/4 in 9.1 overs. England at the end of powerplay was 40/4 in 10 overs. England reached the 50-run mark in 14.2 overs. A massively turning delivery from Kuldeep Yadav draw curtains to skipper Jos Buttler's 10-run knock. England had lost half their side for 52 runs. All-rounders Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone took their side further in the chase with a brief partnership. Shami broke the stand, dismissing Moeen for 15 after he was caught behind by KL Rahul. England was 81/6 in 23.1 overs. The spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep removed Chris Woakes (10) and Liam Livingstone before they crossed 100 runs. England sunk to 98/8 in 29.2 overs.

Shami registered a four-fer, dislodging Adil Rashid's stumps for 13 off 20 balls. England was at 122/9 in 34 overs. Bumrah took the final wicket, removing Mark Wood for a duck. England was bundled out for 129 lost by 100 runs and crashed out of the tournament. Shami (4/22) and Bumrah (3/32) were the pick of the bowlers for India. Kuldeep took 2/24 while Jadeja got one wicket. India skipper Rohit Sharma's 87-run and Suryakumar Yadav's onslaught took the 'Men in Blue' to 229/9 against England in the 29th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. On the other hand, the England bowling attack showcased an eye-catching performance to restrict the unbeaten Indian side to 229 runs. After the 'Men in Blue' lost early wickets against the English side, Rohit Sharma (87) got hold of the inning. Meanwhile, Suryakumar (49) tried to dominate the England bowling attack but still couldn't stand still infront of the opponent's bowlers. David Willey bagged three wickets. While Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid scalped two wickets in the first inning against India in Lucknow.

After winning the toss, England sent India to bat first on Sunday. Chris Woakes drew first blood in the 29th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 after he dismissed Shubman Gill for 9 runs in the 3.6 overs (IND 26-1). Star player Virat Kohli had a disappointing game and was dismissed for a nine-ball duck by David Willey in the 6.5 overs (IND 27-2). India started off slow and scored only 35 runs in the first powerplay. However, England picked up two early wickets. India expected a lot from Shreyas Iyer, but the right-handed batsman had to leave the crease for 4 runs after Woakes picked his wicket in the 11.5 overs (IND 40-3).

In the meantime, 'Men in Blue' skipper Rohit Sharma continued to play singles and build up the inning. In the 14.2 overs, India reached the 50-run mark after playing 86 balls. After playing 150 balls, India crossed the 100-run mark in the 24.6 overs. Willey dismissed KL Rahul in the 30.2 overs for 39 runs from 58 balls (IND 131-4). In the 36.5 overs, Adil Rashid bagged a big wicket in the game after he dismissed Rohit for 87 runs from 101 balls (IND 164-5).

In the second powerplay, the 'Men in Blue' scored 145 runs. On the other hand, Jos Buttler's side bagged three wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja was removed from the crease by Rashid in the 40.3 overs for 8 runs (IND 182-6). Mohammed Shami too couldn't stand still in front of the English pacers and was dismissed in the 41.2 overs after scoring just 1 run (IND 183-7). In the 45.1 over, India crossed the 200 runs after Suryakumar Yadav smashed a six over the fine-leg. Suryakumar was unlucky after missing his half-century for just one run when Willey picked his wicket in the 46.2 overs (IND 208-8). In the last ball of the inning, Jasprit Bumrah was dismissed after a run out from Jos Buttler. India finished at 229/9.

In the third and last powerplay of the first inning, India bagged 49 runs. On the other hand, England picked up four wickets. Coming to England's bowling attack Wille bagged three wickets in his 10-over spell and gave away 45 runs.

Meanwhile, Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid picked up two wickets each in their respective spells. Mark Wood took just one wicket.

Brief score: India 229/9 (Rohit Sharma 87 (101), Suryakumar Yadav 49 (47), KL Rahul 39 (58) David Willey 3/45) beat England: 129 in 34.5 overs (Liam Livingstone 27, Dawid Malan 16, Mohammed Shami 4/22). (ANI)

