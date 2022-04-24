KL Rahul struck his second century in IPL 2022 as Lucknow Super Giants posted against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, April 24. This is Rahul's second century against Mumbai Indians this season as he continued his fine form. He struck 12 fours and four sixes to get to the three-figure mark off 61 deliveries. Rahul was the lone star in Lucknow's batting effort. For Mumbai Indians, Kieron Pollard was the best bowler with two wickets for eight runs.

LSG 168/6 in 20 overs That's our innings. A good score on a tough track. Backing our bowlers to defend this. 💪 Kaptaan sahab batting through the innings 103* (62)#AbApniBaariHai #IPL2022 #LSGvsMI — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 24, 2022

