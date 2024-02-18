Finishing day three as a night watchman, Kuldeep Yadav had the authority to play more freely the next day. Forming a strong partnership with Shubman Gill, the left-handed batter took the opportunity and scored some big shots against English spinners. He even stepped out of the crease to dispatch Tom Hartly’s lofted ball for the maximum. It was apparently Kuldeep’s first six in the Test Cricket. Yadav got out on 27 runs off 91 balls. Ravi Ashwin Set To Rejoin Indian Cricket Team in Rajkot on Day 4 of Third Test Against England After Brief Break Due to Family Emergency.

Kuldeep Yadav Hits First Six in International Cricket

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)