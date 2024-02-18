Good news for Team India! Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to rejoin the Indian cricket team in Rajkot on Day 4 of the third Test against England after he had initially opted out due to a family emergency. Ashwin had withdrawn from the Test team after Day 2 of this Test match with reports claiming that this mother was seriously ill. But the BCCI have confirmed in an official statement that the all-rounder will now return to the team and compete in the remaining part of the third Test match, which is being played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024: Ravi Ashwin Becomes Second Indian Bowler To Pick 500 Test Wickets.

Ravi Ashwin Set to Rejoin Indian Team

