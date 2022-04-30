Kuldeep Yadav took to Twitter to wish Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on his 35th birthday. The greeting was met with a rude comment by a Twitter user. The Indian spinner was quick to respond snd shut him down. 'Har jagah mat huga karo bhai' Yadav wrote.

Birthday Wish

Happy birthday Rohit Bhai. Appreciate your support always. Cheers to all the fun we have had together & all the wonderful memories to come. Enjoy your day. @ImRo45 🎂🤗 pic.twitter.com/4BBKskNLjM — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) April 30, 2022

The Response

Har jagah mat huga karo bhai . — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) April 30, 2022

