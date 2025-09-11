In the summit clash of the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2025, Mohammed Azharuddeen-led South Zone will lock horns against Rajat Patidar-captained Central Zone in the red-ball domestic tournament final. The South Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy 2025 Final will be played at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru, and will begin at 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). In good news for fans, the Duleep Trophy 2025 Final live telecast viewing options will be available in India, with the South Zone vs Central Zone red-ball match being broadcast on Star Sports Khel TV channel. The online viewing options of the South Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy 2025 Final will be provided on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans can also find live score updates of the Duleep Trophy 2025 Final on the BCCI app and website. Duleep Trophy 2025: Narayan Jagadeesan, Gurjapneet Singh Take South Zone to Final After Clinching First Innings Lead Against North Zone.

Duleep Trophy 2025 Final Live Streaming

#DuleepTrophy 2025-26 #Final is set! 🎉 South Zone 🆚 Central Zone 🔥 📅 11th – 15th September 📺 Catch all the action LIVE on Star Sports Khel 📱 Live Streaming on JioHotstar 📊 Live Scores on https://t.co/pQRlXkCguc and the BCCI Official App @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/WjjARFhIhs — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 8, 2025

