Saransh Jain showcased his class with the ball as the off-spinner picked up a superb five-wicket haul during the Duleep Trophy 2025 final between South Zone and Central Zone at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru on Thursday, September 11. Saransh Jain, who is representing Central Zone, ended his figures with 5/49 in 24 overs in the first innings. Saransh Jain took key wickets of Ricky Bhui (1), Salman Nizar (24), captain Andre Siddarth (12), Ankit Sharma (20), and Nidheesh (12). Saransh Jain's brilliant spell helped his side bundle out South Zone for just 149 runs in the first innings. Kumar Kartikeya Dismisses Opposition Captain Mohammed Azharuddeen With 'An Absolute Beauty' During South Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Saransh Jain Five-Wicket Haul Video

Five-star Saransh Jain sparkles 🖐️ Watch 📽️ The Central Zone spinner's splendid five-wicket haul against South Zone 💪https://t.co/axdixehQZC#DuleepTrophy | #Final | @IDFCFIRSTBank — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)