Madhay Pradesh and Team India cricketer Rajat Patidar is currently leading Central Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2025 final against South Zone. Central Zone wrapped up South Zone for just 150 runs in their first innings and Central Zone captain Patidar contributed by taking a crucial catch of Salman Nizar. The catch also showed Patidar's awareness and presence of mind. Saransh Jain was bowling to Nizar when a ball turned to take the shoulder of the bat of Nizar and lobbed towards the forward short leg fielder. He could only put one hand to the ball but it rebounded and was falling just short of flying slip Rajat Patidar. But Patidar dived at the last moment to grab the ball inches above the ground and completed the dismissal. Fans were amazed and the video went viral.

Rajat Patidar Shows Brilliant Presence of Mind As He Scalps Rebound Catch

Excellent awareness & presence of mind! 👌 Central Zone captain Rajat Patidar completes a brilliant tag-team catch to dismiss Salman Nizar 🔥 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/unz0hJ66yE#DuleepTrophy | #Final | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/uJBtd7buWF — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 11, 2025

