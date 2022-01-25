Indian batter Shafali Verma regained her top spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, according to the latest update on Tuesday. Verma displaced Australia's Beth Mooney from the top spot.

Check Standings Here:

🔹 Shafali Verma back on 🔝 🔹 Big gains for Chamari Athapaththu 🙌 Here are the movements in this week's @MRFWorldwide ICC Women's Player Rankings 📈 Details 👉 https://t.co/vgKLeRzB8D pic.twitter.com/Eh6A9fi7bj — ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)