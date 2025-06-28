Lhuan-dre Pretorius achieved many historic records on his debut Test innings during the first Test between South Africa and Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The 19-year-old became the youngest South African batter and the fifth-youngest to score a century on Test debut. The 19-year-old batted fearlessly at the crease and played a fantastic knock of 153 off 160 deliveries, including 11 fours and four sixes. Lhuan-dre Pretorius Becomes Seventh South Africa Player to Slam Century on Test Debut, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025.

Lhuan-Dre Pretorius Becomes Fifth-Youngest to Hit Century on Test Debut

Youngest Test centurion on Debut 17yr 61d - Mohammad Ashraful, 2001 17yr 352d - Hamilton Masakadza, 2001 18yr 323d - Saleem Malik, 1982 18yr 329d - Prithvi Shaw, 2018 19yr 93d - Lhuan-dre Pretorius, 2025* pic.twitter.com/kKJvegrxgA — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) June 28, 2025

