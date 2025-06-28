Lhuan-dre Pretorius continues to shatter records in his debut Test innings. The 19-year-old Lhuan-dre Pretorius became the seventh South African player to hit a century on Test debut. The rising youngster achieved this elusive milestone during the opening Test against the Zimbabwe national cricket team at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Lhuan-dre Pretorius joined the elite list, including Andrew Hudson, Jacques Rudolph, Alviro Petersen, Faf du Plessis, Stiaan van Zyl, and Stephen Cook. Apart from Faf du Plessis, all scored in their debut Test innings. Lhuan-Dre Pretorius Becomes Youngest Player To Score Century for South Africa in Tests, 19-Year-Old Achieves Feat During ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Joins Elite List

