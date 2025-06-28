Debutant Lhuan-dre Pretorius has shattered the historic record of Graeme Pollock's men's fastest half-century for South Africa. The 19-year-old Lhuan-dre Pretorius achieved this iconic milestone during the opening Test against the Zimbabwe national cricket team in Bulawayo. Graeme Pollack previously held the record since 1964, which he achieved during a Test match against the Australia national cricket team. Dewald Brevis Smashes Joint-Fourth Fastest Fifty in Men's Test Debut, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025.

Historic Record by Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Youngest batters to score a Men's Test fifty for South Africa 🇿🇦: 19y 93d - Lhuan-dre Pretorius vs ZIM 🇿🇼, 2025* 19y 317d - Graeme Pollock vs AUS 🇦🇺, 1964 20y 1d - Jimmy Blanckenberg vs ENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 1914 Lhuan-dre Pretorius makes history for South Africa!#ZIMvSA — The Stats Kid (@TheStatsKid1523) June 28, 2025

