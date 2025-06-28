South Africa national cricket team star batter Dewald Brevis continues to shine internationally in his short career. The right-handed batter became the joint-fourth fastest to slam a fifty in a men's Test debut in terms of balls. Dewald Brevis achieved this iconic feat during the South Africa vs Zimbabwe opening Test at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. The 22-year-old played a brilliant knock of 51 off 41 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries in the first innings. Why is Zimbabwe vs South Africa Test Series 2025 Not Part of ICC WTC 2025-27 Cycle? Here's All You Need To Know About Exclusion of ZIM vs SA Matches From Nine Nations Event.

Iconic Record by South Africa's Dewald Brevis

Fastest fifties on Men's Test debut (by balls): 29 balls - Tim Southee 🇳🇿 vs ENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 2008 37 balls - Luke Ronchi 🇳🇿 vs ENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 2015 37 balls - Jacob Bethell 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs NZ 🇳🇿, 2024 38 balls - Desmond Haynes 🌴 vs AUS 🇦🇺, 1978 38 balls - Dewald Brevis 🇿🇦 vs ZIM 🇿🇼, 2025*#ZIMvSA — The Stats Kid (@TheStatsKid1523) June 28, 2025

