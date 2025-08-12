Lhuan-dre Pretorius has already impressed fans after making his mark in the International arena as he has played some quickfire knocks across formats showing his calibre. Pretorius faced a big test during the ongoing Australia vs South Africa T20I series at Darwin, Australia but he has failed so far in both matches. In the second match he had an unfortunate end to his innings. Pretorius was saved in the previous over of Glenn Maxwell as he tried to sweep him. Adam Zampa dropped his catch. In Maxwell's next over, Pretorius jumped out to take him on, the ball hit his pads and died down to the right of the wicketkeeper. Pretorius was in the middle of the pitch and by the time he realised, the wicketkeeper Alex Carey recovered and removed the bails. South Africa Defeat Australia By 53 Runs in 2nd T20I 2025; Dewald Brevis' Century, Corbin Bosch and Kwena Maphaka's 3-Wicket Hauls Help Proteas Level Series Against Hosts.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Dismissal Video

MAXWELL vs PRETORIUS 🍿 Drop catch 🫴 Next ball SIX 💥 Stumped out ☝️ See the reaction of Maxwell in last 👀#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/vAsh8RD27C — Top-tier (@toptier1140) August 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)