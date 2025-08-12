South Africa return strongly in the three-match series against Australia as they won the second T20I at Darwin by a comfortable margin of 53 runs. They will now enter the decider match with everything to play for. Australia won the toss and opted to field first. Although the Proteas didn't get a flying start and lose wickets upfront, the innings got momentum from Dewald Brevis who scored a sensational century. Brevis demolished even the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa and alongside Tristan Stubbs, took the visitors to a solid 218/7. Chasing it, Australia looked to take on the South African bowlers but kept losing wickets. In the end, they were bowled out for 165 runs. Kwena Maphaka and Corbin Bosch scalped three wickets each. 'The Boy Can Play' AB de Villiers Lauds Dewald Brevis' Century During AUS vs SA 2nd T20I 2025. Points Out All IPL Franchise Except CSK Missed Out On South African Youngster.

South Africa Win By 53 Runs in 2nd T20I 2025

A massive knock from Dewald Brevis and a couple of handy contributions from Corbin Bosch and Kwena Maphaka led South Africa to a commanding victory.#AUSvSA scorecard: https://t.co/Gsv44EOcvE pic.twitter.com/6PN7XV5g5c — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 12, 2025

