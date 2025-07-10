Sachin Tendulkar took a trip down memory lane and remembered his first visits to the Lord's Cricket Ground after unveiling his portrait at the iconic venue before the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025. Artist Stuart Pearson Wright drew the portrait of Sachin Tendulkar, which the Master Blaster unveiled at the MCC Museum and taking to social media, the cricket legend expressed gratitude while sharing a picture from his visit to the Lord's Cricket Ground in 1989. "I first visited Lord’s as a teenager in 1988, and returned in 1989 with the Star Cricket Club team. I remember standing near the pavilion, soaking in the history and dreaming quietly. Today, to have my portrait unveiled at this very place is a feeling that’s hard to put into words. Life has truly come full circle. I’m grateful, and filled with wonderful memories," he wrote on social media. Sachin Tendulkar Rings Iconic Bell at Lord’s Cricket Ground Ahead of Day 1 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (See Pics and Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Visits to Lord's After Unveiling His Portrait

I first visited Lord’s as a teenager in 1988, and returned in 1989 with the Star Cricket Club team. I remember standing near the pavilion, soaking in the history and dreaming quietly. Today, to have my portrait unveiled at this very place is a feeling that’s hard to put into… pic.twitter.com/ZC987eH8oZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2025

