The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has now welcomed the captain of their squad, Pat Cummins as he lands in Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2024 season. Sunrisers took to social media to announce the arrival of their captain. Sunrisers won their last IPL title back in 2016 and now with a new captain and also a new look will be looking forward to making an impact in the upcoming season. Fans will be eager to support their team under the new captain. ‘Woh Aa Gaya… Ro Aa Gaya!’, Mumbai Indians Welcome Rohit Sharma Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Sunrisers Hyderabad Social Media Post

Look who's here 😍



Welcome to Hyderabad, 𝐏𝐚𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐬 🧡 pic.twitter.com/Mfn0bKArEo— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 18, 2024

