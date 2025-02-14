Smriti Mandhana lauded the massive reception she got at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara at the toss for the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in WPL 2025 on Friday, February 14. RCB, the defending champions, will look for a winning start as they lock horns against Gujarat Giants, who have a new captain in Ashleigh Gardner. After winning the toss, the first one in WPL 2025, Smriti Mandhana was greeted with a loud roar from the fans at the BCA Stadium and she commented, "I think it was going to be Gujarat’s homeground, but it looks like it’s our home ground." The WPL 2025 will be held across four venues--Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Mumbai. Why is WPL 2025 Live Streaming Online Not Available on JioCinema?

Watch Smriti Mandhana's Reaction to Warm Reception in Vadodara:

🗣️ Smriti: “I think it was going to be Gujarat’s homeground, but it looks like it’s our homeground” ❤️ Get ready to hear the “RCB… RCB…” chants wherever we go for the next few months! 🔥😉#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #SheIsBold #WPL2025 pic.twitter.com/lwnzPZ7H2A — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) February 14, 2025

