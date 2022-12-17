Dambulla Aura will face Galle Gladiator in the first Lanka Premier League 2022 fixture of today, December 17th. The match will start at 3.00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The important LPL 2022 match between Dambulla Aura and Galle Gladiators will be telecasted live in India on Sony Sports Network. You can also watch the live-streaming of the match on the Sony Liv website and app. Lanka Premier League 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get LPL 2022 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Sony Liv to Live Stream Dambulla Aura vs Galle Gladiators

𝐖𝐄𝐄𝐊𝐄𝐍𝐃 𝐂𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐈𝐒 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 🥳 Dambulla Aura 🆚 Galle Gladiators in Game #️⃣1️⃣ & Kandy Falcons ⚔️ Colombo Stars in the 2️⃣nd fixture of the day 🏏 Stream these two 𝒆𝒙𝒄𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 clashes from #LPL2022, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📲#LPL #WinTogether pic.twitter.com/ZQdQVL7W79 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 17, 2022

