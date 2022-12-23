Daniel Sams, Australian all-rounder, gets sold to Lucknow Super Giant for 75 lakh. The left arm seamer was relased by Mumbai Indians and his services were acquired for the next season by Lucknow Super Giants. Daniel will play an important role in filling up the gap left by Jason Holder.

Dan Sams Signs For LSG

Daniel Sams from Australia is next - He played for the Mumbai Indians in 2022. He is SOLD to LSG for INR 75 Lakh #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

