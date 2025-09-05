Tristan Stubbs escaped a hit-wicket dismissal after losing grip of his bat during the ENG vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on September 4. This incident happened in the 31st over of the first innings when Tristan Stubbs, facing the first ball of Saqib Mahmood's over, pushed the ball onto the leg side but lost the grip on his bat which slipped out of his hand almost landed on his stumps As the bat went flying, Tristan Stubbs turned back in quick time and pushed the bat away, which could have hit the stumps after landing just beside it. Saqib Mahmood was absolutely stunned as Tristan Stubbs managed to avoid being dismissed hit wicket in the match. "Tristan Stubbs you're a lucky boy!" England Cricket captioned while sharing the video that has gone viral. South Africa Register First ODI Series Win in England Since 1998; Matthew Breetzke, Bowlers Shine as Proteas Clinch Victory ENG vs SA 2nd ODI 2025, Take 2-0 Lead.

Tristan Stubbs Escapes Hit Wicket Dismissal

How on earth has that missed? 🤯 Tristan Stubbs you’re a lucky boy! 😅 pic.twitter.com/sSMSLpwifM — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 4, 2025

