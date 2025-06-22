In the final league match of the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League 2025, Chambal Ghariyals, aiming to qualify for the playoffs, will take on Bundelkhand Bulls. The Chambal Ghariyals vs Bundelkhand Bulls match will be hosted at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on Sunday, June 22, and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Madhya Pradesh League 2025, and fans can watch the Chambal Ghariyals vs Bundelkhand Bulls live telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select 1 TV channels. Fans can also watch Madhya Pradesh League 2025 live streaming on the FanCode and JioHotstar apps and websites, but would need a match/tour pass and subscription, respectively. Rishabh Pant Shatters MS Dhoni’s Record for Most Hundreds by Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

