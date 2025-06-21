India's Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant achieved a historic record during the opening Test against the England cricket team in Leeds on June 21. Rishabh Pant shattered former captain MS Dhoni's elite record for most centuries by a designated wicketkeeper-batter in Test cricket for Team India. Rishabh Pant achieved this historic feat after smashing his seventh century in the longest format. Previously, MS Dhoni had six centuries in Test cricket. Rishabh Pant Slams His Seventh Test Century, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 in Leeds.

Historic Milestone by Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant now has MOST hundreds by an Indian keeper in Tests. 7* - RISHABH PANT (76 inns) 6 - MS Dhoni (144 inns) 3 - Wriddhiman Saha (54 inns) 2 - Farokh Engineer (87 inns) 2 - Syed Kirmani (124 inns) 2 - Budhi Kunderan (28 inns) pic.twitter.com/aFeulSfWWH — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 21, 2025

