Malta takes on Spain in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup Qualifier cricket match. The Malta vs Spain will be played at the Royal Brussels Cricket Club Ground. In India, Malta vs Spain T20 cricket match live streaming online is available on FanCode. ICC.tv will also provide live streaming in select regions.

The road to the ICC Men's @T20WorldCup 2024 starts today! All you need to know ahead of European Sub-Regional Qualifiers, including how to watch on https://t.co/MHHfZPyHf9 📺https://t.co/3urHe1dqla — ICC (@ICC) June 28, 2022

