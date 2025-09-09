'Man of Steel' Kieron Pollard stood tall moments after copping a blow to his helmet grill during the Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Kings match in CPL 2025 (Caribbean Premier League) at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba on September 3. This incident took place in the third over of the second innings when the St Lucia Kings were battling. Ackeem Auguste tried to pull a shortish delivery with Kieron Pollard standing at forward short leg. The ball went straight and hit his helmet grill hard. While the blow was to the grill of Kieron Pollard's helmet, the star all-rounder stood tall almost immediately, folding his hands and looking at the batter. CPL posted the video captioning it, "Kieron Pollard or Man of Steel." The video of his incident has gone viral on social media. St Lucia Kings, meanwhile, emerged victorious by seven wickets. Kieron Pollard Slams Fastest Half-Century of CPL 2025, Achieves Feat Off 17 Balls During Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match.

Kieron Pollard Stands After Copping a Blow to His Helmet Grill

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)