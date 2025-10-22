West Indies beat Bangladesh in a Super Over, registering a thrilling victory in the WI vs BAN 2nd ODI 2025 at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on Tuesday, October 21. Fans witnessed a dramatic match where West Indies restricted Bangladesh to 213/7 before matching that score with a double off the last ball and forcing the game to be decided via Super Over. In the Super Over, West Indies batted first against Mustafizur Rahman and Shai Hope, Brandon King and Sherfane Rutherford scored 10 runs while losing one wicket. In response, Bangladesh were restricted by the West Indies, with Akeal Hosein making a dramatic comeback after conceding three extras early on. The WI vs BAN 2nd ODI 2025 witnessed a bit of history as the West Indies became the first team to bowl all 50 overs of spin in an ODI. The BAN vs WI 2025 ODI series is levelled 1-1. West Indies Defeat Bangladesh By 1 Run in Super Over of 2nd ODI 2025; Shai Hope's Half-Century Doesn't Go In Vain As Akeal Hosein Defends 11 Runs in Tie-Breaker

WI vs BAN 2nd ODI Video Highlights Including Super Over (21:31 to 24:08 Seconds)

