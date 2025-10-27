West Indies defeated Bangladesh by 16 runs in the BAN vs WI 1st T20I 2025 at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram on Monday, October 27. You can check the Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team match scorecard here. With this, the Windies have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Batting first, the West Indies National Cricket Team scored 165/3, riding on captain Shai Hope's sensational 46* off 28 balls with one four and four sixes. Rovman Powell also made an impact with the bat in hand, scoring 44* off 28 deliveries. For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed was the best bowler (2/36). In response, the Bangladesh National Cricket Team were bowled out for 149 runs in 19.4 overs. Tanzim Hasan Sakib was Bangladesh's best batter with 33 off 27. Akeal Hosein (3/32) and Jason Holder (3/31) starred for the West Indies. It was a bizarre end to the match with Taskin Ahmed being hit out in the last over. Rovman Powell Becomes Third West Indies Cricketer to Play 100 T20Is, Achieves Feat During BAN vs WI 1st T20I 2025.

West Indies Beat Bangladesh in BAN vs WI 1st T20I 2025

