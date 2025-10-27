West Indies witnessed two examples of sensational fielding with Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein pulling off magnificent catches during the BAN vs WI 1st T20I 2025 at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram on Monday, October 27. Romario Shepherd's catch came early on in the innings, in just the second over, when Tanzid Hasan attempted to pull the Jayden Seales delivery. The ball was mistimed and Romario Shepherd at mid-on kept his eyes on the ball and timed a jump to perfection to complete the catch with both hands. Akeal Hosein's effort came next as he accounted for Litton Das. The Bangladesh captain attempted to work the ball on the on-side only to hit it right of Akeal Hosein, who pulled off a one-handed stunner. West Indies Beat Bangladesh By 16 Runs in BAN vs WI 1st T20I 2025; Shai Hope, Bowlers Star as Windies Gain 1-0 Series Lead After Taskin Ahmed's Last Over Hit Wicket.

Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein Take Sensational Catches in BAN vs WI 1st T20I 2025

