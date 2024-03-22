The English Premier League took to social media and branded the match 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as 'Manchester Derby.' This comes because MS Dhoni of CSK is a Manchester United fan and on the other hand Virat Kohli of RCB is a Manchester City fan. The highly anticipated match 1 of IPL 2024 between CSK and RCB is all set to be played on March 22. ‘Refreshed Virat Kohli Hitting the Ball Brilliantly’, Says Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Mo Bobat Ahead of IPL 2024 Opening Match.

EPL Brands CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Clash As ‘Manchester Derby’

Who called it #CSKvRCB and not Manchester derby? 😏 pic.twitter.com/wxlpOtkSzI— Premier League India (@PLforIndia) March 22, 2024

