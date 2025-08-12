Veteran batter Manish Pandey smashed a superb half-century during the second match of the ongoing Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 between Bengaluru Blasters and Mysore Warriors on August 11. The right-handed batter hammered an unbeaten 58 runs off 29 deliveries, including eight boundaries that guided Mysore Warriors to 180-5 in 20 overs. Eventually, Pandey's knock and the bowlers helped Mysore Warriors register a comfortable victory by 39 runs after Bengaluru Blasters were bundled out for 141 runs. On Which Channel Maharaja Trophy T20 2025 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch KSCA League Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?

Manish Pandey Scores Classy 58*

Captain’s knock 🔥 Manish Pandey’s classy 58 off 29 proved why he’s the master of composure under pressure 🙌#MaharajaTrophypic.twitter.com/CV9IER6Rlk — FanCode (@FanCode) August 11, 2025

