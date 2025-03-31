Former India and Karnataka cricketer Manish Pandey came out to bat in the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium at Mumbai. KKR suffered a collapse and Manish Pandey was brought in as an impact sub. With it, he became only the fourth cricketer after MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to feature in all 18 seasons of the IPL. Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma 'Animated' in Team Huddle Ahead of MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Manish Pandey Becomes the Fourth Player to Feature in All Editions of the IPL

Only the fourth player to feature in each edition of the IPL 💪 Manish Pandey has now played in all 18 seasons of the tournament, joining the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma 😮 #IPL2025 #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/jfYy2Fl6yr — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 31, 2025

