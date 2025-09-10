A veteran in the Indian cricketing circles, Manish Pandey celebrates his birthday today (September 10). Born September 10, 1989, Pandey has played for India national cricket team between 2015 and 2021, amassing 566 ODI and 709 T20Is runs, which one century and five half-centuries across both formats. Pandey gained fame for becoming the first Indian to score a hundred in the Indian Premier League (IPL), a tournament where the middle-order batter has seen massive success, winning the title with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 and 2024. Fans took to social media platform 'X', and flooded the internet with birthday wishes for Manish Pandey on his special occasion. Happy Birthday Eoin Morgan! Fans Wish Former England Batter As World Cup 2019 Winning Captain Turns 39.

KKR Fan Wishes Manish Pandey HBD!

Happy Birthday Manish Pandey. 💜 pic.twitter.com/428Aw8BpFB — Knight Club : KKR (@KnightClub_KKR) September 10, 2025

Birthday Greetings From Fan Birthday greetings Happy Birthday Manish Pandey ji 🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/vmjxcGpws4 — bharatjatania,( Modi Ji ka Parivar). (@jataniabharat) September 10, 2025

Fan Highlights Manish Pandey Career Highlights On Birthday

✅ First Indian to Score an IPL Century. ✅ Two-time IPL champion as player - 2014 & 2024. ✅ Man of the Match Award in the 2014 IPL final. ✅ Highest Run-Scorer for KKR in IPL 2014. Happy Birthday Manish Pandey!#manishpandey #CricketLovers pic.twitter.com/2LnLe4ECVI — Dream Comparison (@dreamcomparison) September 10, 2025

'Happy Birthday To Manish Pandey'

never had the chance to have a proper interaction with him but having gone to the same coaching camp as him as a kid got a glimpse of what it takes to be great quite early, watching him from afar happy birthday to Manish Pandey 🥳 — Visahavel (@vuiets) September 10, 2025

Happy Birthday to the stylish stroke-maker Manish Pandey 🏏 🎂 pic.twitter.com/CMiPBrsMq0 — Dr. Guman Singh Gurjar (@DrGumanSingh) September 9, 2025

