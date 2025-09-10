A veteran in the Indian cricketing circles, Manish Pandey celebrates his birthday today (September 10). Born September 10, 1989, Pandey has played for India national cricket team between 2015 and 2021, amassing 566 ODI and 709 T20Is runs, which one century and five half-centuries across both formats. Pandey gained fame for becoming the first Indian to score a hundred in the Indian Premier League (IPL), a tournament where the middle-order batter has seen massive success, winning the title with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 and 2024. Fans took to social media platform 'X', and flooded the internet with birthday wishes for Manish Pandey on his special occasion. Happy Birthday Eoin Morgan! Fans Wish Former England Batter As World Cup 2019 Winning Captain Turns 39.

KKR Fan Wishes Manish Pandey HBD!

Fan Highlights Manish Pandey Career Highlights On Birthday

'Happy Birthday To Manish Pandey'

