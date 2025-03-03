Defending Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders have finally unveiled their brand new jersey for the upcoming IPL 2025. The Kolkata-based IPL franchise posted a video on their official social media handles to reveal the jersey made by their new kit sponsor Six5Six. One of the marked features of the new KKR jersey is the three stars above the team logo, which signifies the three IPL titles they have won. Plus, the new KKR jersey for IPL 2025, which continues to have the franchise's trademark purple and gold combination, also features interesting patterns. KKR stars Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh and Manish Pandey were spotted wearing the new kit. KKR start their IPL 2025 campaign against RCB on IPL 2025. KKR IPL 2025 Schedule: Kolkata Knight Riders' Fixtures in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

KKR Jersey for IPL 2025:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders)

See Pics of KKR Jersey for IPL 2025

KKR Official Jersey for IPL 2025. 🥶👌🏻 Rate this jersey out of 10 : pic.twitter.com/IQsf6QnCs5 — Parth 🇮🇳 (@AreRohitBhai) March 3, 2025

