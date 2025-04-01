Ashwani Kumar registered a historic four-wicket haul on his IPL debut, during the MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium on March 31. The left-arm pacer got a wicket off his very first ball on his IPL debut when he dismissed KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane (11) and went on to dismiss Rinku Singh (17), Manish Pandey (19) and also Andre Russell (5). He finished with figures of 4/24 and became the first Indian bowler to register a four-wicket haul on his IPL debut. Ashwani Kumar is also in the fourth spot on the list of best bowling figures on IPL debut, which features big names like Shoaib Akhtar and West Indies' Alzarri Joseph. Ashwani Kumar Bowling Video Highlights: Watch Mumbai Indians Debutant Taking Four-Wicket Haul During MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

Ashwani Kumar Register's Historic Four-Fer on IPL Debut

Storming into a special list 🌪 Ashwani Kumar grabbed his opportunity and has made a name in #TATAIPL 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/5AigDeKESg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)