The completion of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 sees the commencement of franchise cricket, with the KSCA organised Maharaja Trophy T20 2025 kicking off its fourth season from August 11 to August 28. The fourth edition of Maharaja Trophy T20 2025 will be a closed-door event, which will see 34 matches (all double-headers) take place at Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Cricket Stadium in Mysore. Mysuru Warriors are the defending champions, having won Maharaja Trophy T20 2024, beating Bengaluru Blasters in the final by 45 runs. Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Season Four Set To Commence on August 11 in Mysuru.

The six teams participating in Maharaja Trophy T20 2025 are as follows: Gulbarga Mystics, Bengaluru Blasters, Hubli Tigers, Shivamogga Lions, Mysore Warriors, and Mangalore Dragons. Several international stars like Karun Nair, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Vyshak V, and Shreyas Gopal will be in action, spread across six teams. Match one will start at 3:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), while match two will begin at 7:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Maharaja Trophy T20 2025 Details

Series Maharaja Trophy T20 2025 Date August 11-28 Time 3:15 PM and 7:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode, Star Sports 1, and Star Sports 1 Kannada

Where to Watch Maharaja Trophy T20 2025 Live Telecast?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2025. Hence, fans find viewing options for the KSCA league cricket matches live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and 1 Kannada TV channels. For Maharaja Trophy T20 2025 online viewing options, read below. Samit Dravid Goes Unsold in KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2025 Auction; Rahul Dravid's Son Finds No Bidders in Karnataka's T20 Franchise Competition.

How to Watch Maharaja Trophy T20 2025 Live Streaming?

Fans also have an online viewing option to watch the Maharaja Trophy T20 2025. The Maharaja Trophy T20 2025 live streaming will be available for the fans on FanCode, where all the action can be found online on their app and website after purchasing a pass.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2025 11:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).