Marufa Akter struck with the very first ball of the SL-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match, dismissing Vishmi Gunaratne at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on Monday, October 20. The right-arm pacer bowled a sensational in-swinger, which struck Vishmi Gunaratne on her pads and she instantly went up in appeal. However, the umpire was not convinced and that forced the Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team to use the DRS (Decision Review System). And the ball-tracking showed that the delivery would have hit the top of the leg-stump. Marufa Akter and Bangladesh were expectedly very delighted with a wicket as early as the first ball of the SL-W v BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match. Marufa Akter, Bangladesh Women’s Team Pacer, Breaks Down in Tears As She Recalls Hardships, Says 'My Family Was Never Invited to Any Function Because We Didn't Have Nice Clothes' (Watch Video).

Marufa Akter Dismisses Vishmi Gunaratne First Ball of SL-W vs BAN-W Match

