In what can be termed as a massive blow, MS Dhoni might not play in the IPL 2023 opener against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, March 31. The CSK captain, according to a report in The Indian Express, has a niggle in his left knee and might not play this game. Ben Stokes can be handed the captaincy responsibility if Dhoni ends up missing this contest. Mukesh Choudhary Ruled Out of IPL 2023 With Stress Fracture, CSK Sign Akash Singh As Replacement.

MS Dhoni Unlikely to Play IPL 2023 Opener against Gujarat Titans

MS Dhoni unlikely to play IPL opener due to injury - Indian Express. — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) March 30, 2023

